Youth fishing contest kicks off in Durand

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - While many of our favorite summertime traditions are canceled this year, heading out on the water to do some fishing is more popular than ever. A record number of kids are going to cast their reel in the 24th Annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest.

“It’s really just about spending time together and knowing that the experience is what matters because it is easy to set your own expectations aside, we are expecting the kids lose fish, we want them to be in charge and learn a few things about how to properly land things,” said organizer, Stacey Hartung.

361 kids from ages 5-18 are registered to go fishing either on the Chippewa River in Durand or other local lakes. This year will look a little different with safety regulations, the leaderboard will be posted online and the celebration picnic will be a drive-thru style.

“100 percent volunteer based donation based event, everything we get, we get from businesses and private donors who care about the community and trying to teach the youth to do something outside and ignite this passion for being outdoors,” Harung added.

The contest runs each today from Tuesday until Friday. Registration is closed for this year but they will be back for the 25th annual fishing contest next season, even bigger and better.

