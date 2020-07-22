2 taken to Rochester with serious, life threatening injuries after crash involving deer

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were taken to a Rochester hospital after they were in a crash involving a deer.

Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Hooker, 71, and Janice Hidde-Hooker, 70, both from Ostego, Minnesota were on a motorcycle on County Road SS on Wednesday around 9:33 a.m.

Officials say a deer had hit the motorcycle.

Both drivers were ejected and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at the time.

The crash is still under investigation.

