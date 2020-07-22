Cadott in need of volunteers to help with storm damage, brush site set up

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteers are needed in Cadott to help clean up the damage from Tuesday’s storm.

Volunteers are asked to report to the Cadott Fire Station for assignment.

Volunteers are also asked to bring face masks, gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water.

A brush and debris site for the Cadott area has been set up at 24644 67th Avenue in Cadott.

Chippewa County Emergency Management says no building materials are allowed at the site. This includes construction materials and treated and untreated lumber.

People are asked to pay attention to safety when using chainsaws on brush and debris.

Officials say donations of clothing are not needed but other donations (such as water bottles) should be dropped off at the Cadott Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.