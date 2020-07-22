Advertisement

California man sentenced after Eau Claire County’s largest cocaine bust

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A California man has been sentenced in Eau Claire County court after being involved in the county’s largest cocaine bust in history.

Court records show Samuel Serrano has been sentenced to nine years in prison with 12 years of extended supervision.

Serrano was charged with possessing with intent- cocaine (>40g) and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement found 68 pounds of cocaine in the trailer Serrano was driving when it was stopped at the Menards Distribution Center.

