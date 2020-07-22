Commission to map out congressional districts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Governor’s administration says it’s working to make sure Wisconsin’s congressional maps are redrawn in a non-partisan way through the People’s Maps Commission.

“There are 70 percent of people in the state who agree that this process should be more fair,” says Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “Not only do we want to make the process more fair, we want to make it more inclusive, more equitable, make sure voices from around the entire state are being heard.”

These congressional maps decide how many representatives the state of Wisconsin has in Washington, DC.

According to Barnes, Wisconsin is in danger of losing a representative based on the way the maps are currently drawn.

Barnes says the current administration believes it's vital for the maps to be redrawn to protect the integrity of state elections.

“In order to restore dignity to the process of elections, It means we have to have fair maps so that legislators aren’t picking their voters,” Barnes says. “It should be the other way around, voters should pick their legislators.”

Anyone in Wisconsin who is not a lobbyist or an elected official is eligible to be one of nine people on the people's maps commission.

