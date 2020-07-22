Advertisement

Daylight reveals tornado damage in Cadott

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - As the sun started to rise on Wednesday, homeowners in Cadott walked out their front door to asses the damage from Tuesday night’s tornado.

“The biggest trees I never expected to come down, were down,” one homeowner said. “You start looking to the side and see the devastation, a garage got moved into the alley, it’s just scary.”

Aside from uprooted trees and a garage pushed off of its foundation, one church also lost its roof. Debris from the roof was found more than one block away.

Another Cadott resident explained what it was like as the tornado moved in.

“Our grill went flying over to the neighbors and we thought ‘oh, it’s time to go.' Just before we got into the basement we watched the neighbor’s garage explode, we watched our garage move, it’s a bad storm and we were lucky to be in the basement,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, many residents are still without power. It will be a long cleanup process. Stay with WEAU for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Green Bay City Council approves mask ordinance, extends city’s State of Emergency

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The council voted 7 - 5 just before midnight Tuesday night after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours.

News

WEAU viewer photos from Tuesday’s storms

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
7/21/20 storms

News

WEAU - Viewer photos during Tuesday's tornado warnings

Updated: 8 hours ago
Viewer photos from 7/21/20

News

Local Organizations prepared to help ECASD with child care needs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Early Tuesday morning, the Eau Claire school board voted 6 to 1 to approve an instructional model for the upcoming school year.

Latest News

News

Tornado causes damage in the Village of Cadott

Updated: 9 hours ago
The sheriff’s department says damage locations are along Maple Street, south of Stanley Street on the northside of the village.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 9 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Gundersen Health Prohibits Masks with Vents

Updated: 9 hours ago
Gundersen Health Prohibits Masks with Vents

News

Democrats, Republicans Launch Votesafe Chapter in WI

Updated: 9 hours ago
Democrats, Republicans Launch Votesafe Chapter in WI

News

Local Organizations Prepared to Help ECASD with Child Care Needs

Updated: 9 hours ago
Local Organizations Prepared to Help ECASD with Child Care Needs

News

Student at Tomah Elementary School a Presumed Positive COVID-19 Case

Updated: 9 hours ago
Student at Tomah Elementary School a Presumed Positive COVID-19 Case