Dennis Kaczor named as Principal for Hillcrest Elementary

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) -The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is excited to announce that Dennis Kaczor has been named as Principal for Hillcrest Elementary for the 2020-21 school year. He is replacing Leslie Lancette who moved into the Assistant Director of Curriculum & Instruction position within the district. Mr Kaczor most recently has been an administrator/elementary principal for the Herman-Neosho-Rubicon School District and will begin his position on August 3, 2020.

Jeff Holmes, Superintendent, says of Mr. Kaczor, “Dennis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the district and has worked at all levels of the educational system. He places an emphasis on building relationships with students, staff and families. We look forward to having Dennis join our staff as principal at Hillcrest Elementary and welcome him to the CFAUSD.”

