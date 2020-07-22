DWD Releases Virtual Workplace Bulletin Board

MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the release of its eWorkBoard, a new virtual workplace bulletin board. The DWD eWorkBoard includes posters on a variety of topics including minimum wage law, fair employment, and more.

For decades, DWD and other agencies informed workers of their rights by requiring employers to display physical posters in the workplace. To better meet the diverse and changing needs of Wisconsin's workforce, DWD has developed a virtual bulletin board to display these posters. The eWorkBoard does not replace the traditional workplace bulletin board, but instead provides today's more mobile workforce the opportunity to view these materials directly from their smartphone or home computer.

"As today's workforce continues to report to office locations less and relies on digital technology more, this resource will bring considerable value to workers and employers for years to come," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "Our goal in launching the eWorkBoard is to ensure every worker in Wisconsin has this important information right at their fingertips."

The DWD eWorkBoard is a free repository that includes every workplace poster developed by DWD's Equal Rights Division. The eWorkBoard also connects employers to the U.S. Small Business Administration for information on which posters they are mandated to display. The eWorkBoard can be accessed by QR code for easy viewing from smartphones and other mobile devices, and all resources on the eWorkBoard are available to view, download, and print.

To browse DWD’s repository of workplace posters and other resources, visit the new DWD eWorkBoard at dwd.wisconsin.gov/eworkboard.

