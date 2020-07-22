Eau Claire County reports third COVID-19 related death

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County is reporting a third death due to COVID-19.

Health officials say the person who died was over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions.

Eau Claire County is also reporting two new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 409 cases.

While the total number of cases over the last few days has been lower than in past weeks, Health Director Lieske Giese still says there is heavy community spread in the county.

“43% of our cases are considered community spread. This really means that because of the last number of weeks, really the last month we’ve been between 35-45% of cases not knowing how they got sick. We really are at that place where we consider Eau Claire a place where we do have community spread”

Eau Claire County also issuing an new health order going into effect Wednesday night, it’s identical to the previous order from the last two weeks.

