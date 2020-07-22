Advertisement

Eau Claire Police warn of thefts near Damon Street

Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force
Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force (KKTV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is warning people of multiple thefts that took place in the neighborhood north of Damon Street Wednesday morning.

Police say mailboxes and cars were entered with mail and valuables being reported as stolen. Officials also saw similar reports in the Farr Court area Tuesday evening.

If anyone has video footage of suspicious activity, you are asked to contact the non-emergency number at 715-839-4972.

