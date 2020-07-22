Evers calls for $250 million in cuts from state agencies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers has ordered $250 million in cuts to state agencies this year, the latest financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement of more cuts Wednesday was widely anticipated given a precipitous drop in state tax collections. Evers previously ordered agencies to cut $70 million in the budget year that ended June 30.

Evers did not say which agencies would be cut by how much, leaving it for them to work out with his administration. Republican legislative leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

