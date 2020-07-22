Harvest of the Month-Cucumbers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Cucumbers are just starting in Midwestern gardens during July and they are the star of this chilled traditional Spanish soup. Cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, celery, garlic, olive oil, vinegar and spices make the base. Vary the garden goodies as available.

Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson In Action, shares a recipe that features cucumbers in Harvest of the Month

Cucumber Bell Pepper Gazpacho

2 c. canned tomatoes or stewed

1 c. bloody Mary Mix

1/2 cucumber, chopped

1/4 c. olive oil

½ c. chopped green or red bell pepper

1 ½ Tbsp. wine vinegar (or other variety)

1 1/2 cloves garlic (1 ½ t.)

1/2 tsp. salt (optional)

1 Tbsp. green olives (optional)

½ t. fresh or 1/8 t. dried oregano leaves

½ t. Worcestershire Sauce

2 Tbsp. Ground flaxseed (optional)

½ t. turmeric

Hot pepper sauce – as desired

Black ground pepper to taste

Sour cream for top

Minced cilantro (optional)

Garnish: Cucumber slices

