Harvest of the Month-Cucumbers
Cucumbers are just starting in Midwestern gardens during July and they are the star of this chilled traditional Spanish soup. Cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, celery, garlic, olive oil, vinegar and spices make the base. Vary the garden goodies as available.
Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson In Action, shares a recipe that features cucumbers in Harvest of the Month
Cucumber Bell Pepper Gazpacho
2 c. canned tomatoes or stewed
1 c. bloody Mary Mix
1/2 cucumber, chopped
1/4 c. olive oil
½ c. chopped green or red bell pepper
1 ½ Tbsp. wine vinegar (or other variety)
1 1/2 cloves garlic (1 ½ t.)
1/2 tsp. salt (optional)
1 Tbsp. green olives (optional)
½ t. fresh or 1/8 t. dried oregano leaves
½ t. Worcestershire Sauce
2 Tbsp. Ground flaxseed (optional)
½ t. turmeric
Hot pepper sauce – as desired
Black ground pepper to taste
Sour cream for top
Minced cilantro (optional)
Garnish: Cucumber slices
