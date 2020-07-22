Homeless Count to be Conducted July 27 to 31

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (News Release) Staff and volunteers from local homeless shelters and community organizations will be conducting a count of homeless individuals in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties from July 27 to 31, 2020.

Known nationally as the Point-In-Time count, the activity is intended to provide a statistically reliable, un-duplicated count of people experiencing homelessness during a designated period twice each year. The data collected during the count is included in the Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR) that is provided to the U.S. Congress. Homeless information is also reported to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, and is utilized to develop the Housing Inventory Chart for the Balance of State Continuum of Care.

Representatives from Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley, Catholic Charities, JONAH and Lutheran Social Services will begin canvassing at 11 p.m. on July 27th, and will be looking for individuals who are experiencing homelessness, providing outreach, and obtaining information necessary for the count.

Additional volunteers are needed, primarily in the rural areas of Buffalo and Jackson counties. For more information about volunteering during the Point-in-Time count, contact Western Dairyland at 715-985-2391 or info@wdeoc.org.

