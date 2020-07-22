Local Organizations prepared to help ECASD with child care needs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Early Tuesday morning, the Eau Claire school board voted 6 to 1 to approve an instructional model for the upcoming school year.

The move will most likely have all kids k through 12 have at least one day of at home learning a week.

A question for many parents in the aftermath, what will they do with their children while they're at work.

“We know that the decisions we make as a district do impact families and impact them very deeply. But what we can do is by planning now maybe we can help them plan for the future, but we really need to balance the health and safety of our staff and our students,” said Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson

Johnson also said the district has been talking with the Boys and Girls club, YMCA and local churches for potential partnerships.

“We have been talking with the school districts in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls to develop a program maybe for the kids who really need it most,” said Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley CEO Ann Kaiser.

Unlike when schools across the area abruptly closed back in march, both the y and boys and girls club say they have time to prepare for the upcoming hybrid school year.

“We’ve got plans for whatever, some of it could be before and after school right, some of it could be an all-day program, some of it could be a learning program where the kids are here learning in their pods. So we have plans for all the different adaptations that are going to be there,” said YMCA of the Chippewa Valley CEO Theresa Hillis.

However it's not without challenges.

“The biggest challenge is going to be staffing because it was a challenge before COVID-19 for a staffing standpoint but during COVID-19 as well, whatever iteration we go into to,” explains Hillis. “But also transportation, how are we going to get kids to our program sites.

Even though putting on programs during covid-19, and potentially adding additional ones this upcoming school year, is also draining the budgets of the non-profits they say it's what they have to do.

“We are here for our communities, and it’s a lot of money. It’s worth the investment, you know it’s absolutely worth the investment,” said Kaiser.

Both organizations say they are always looking for volunteers, people who are looking for part time jobs, or even donations as we head into the new school year.

Both the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club in the Chippewa Valley are also talking with the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

They say a decision on how to proceed in the upcoming school year will be made after the district announces their finalized back to school plans.

