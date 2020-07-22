Local tutoring center helping more students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More kids are getting help with their schoolwork while learning from home, according to one local tutoring center.

Sylvan Learning in Eau Claire says 14% more kids are coming in for help.

Tutors say it's largely because more parents want to prepare their child for the upcoming school years so they don't fall behind due to COVID-19.

“We’re listening to the community, families and even educators about what is needed for support,” says Kayann Bock of Sylvan Learning of Western Wisconsin. “We’re trying to provide structure, organization.”

Sylvan learning offers tutoring both virtually and in person and are taking the necessary safety precautions amid the pandemic.

“We are social distancing at the center, everyone is wearing masks at the center, temperatures are being taken,” Bock says. “We are separating students as best we can six feet or more from each other and staff.”

Sylvan centers in western Wisconsin are also developing a school support program to accommodate hybrid learning in the fall.

The program will be treated like a study hall for kids where they can go in and get help with what they need.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.