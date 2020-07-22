Masks to be required by Eau Claire Transit starting August 17th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit will resume collecting fares starting on August 17th, and starting on that day they will also require the wearing of masks by passengers. They will also ask that passengers keep six feet of distance whenever possible.

The fares are as followed:

FULL FARE $1.75

INCOME-QUALIFYING FARE $1.50

REDUCED FARE $0.85

K-12 STUDENT FARE $1.25

DAY PASS $3.75

SINGLE RIDE TICKETS 3 FOR $4

REDUCED FARE TICKETS 13 FOR $10

FULL FARE MONTHLY PASS $50

INCOME-QUALIFYING MONTHLY PASS $45

REDUCED FARE MONTHLY PASS $25

K-12 STUDENT MAX PASS $50

Passes will be available to purchase at all Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire and by appointment only at City Hall, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, and the Transit Administrative Office.

