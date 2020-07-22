Advertisement

Masks to be required by Eau Claire Transit starting August 17th

(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit will resume collecting fares starting on August 17th, and starting on that day they will also require the wearing of masks by passengers. They will also ask that passengers keep six feet of distance whenever possible.

The fares are as followed:

FULL FARE $1.75

INCOME-QUALIFYING FARE $1.50

REDUCED FARE $0.85

K-12 STUDENT FARE $1.25

DAY PASS $3.75

SINGLE RIDE TICKETS 3 FOR $4

REDUCED FARE TICKETS 13 FOR $10

FULL FARE MONTHLY PASS $50

INCOME-QUALIFYING MONTHLY PASS $45

REDUCED FARE MONTHLY PASS $25

K-12 STUDENT MAX PASS $50

Passes will be available to purchase at all Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire and by appointment only at City Hall, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, and the Transit Administrative Office. 

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DWD Releases Virtual Workplace Bulletin Board

Updated: moments ago
The DWD eWorkBoard includes posters on a variety of topics including minimum wage law, fair employment, and more.

News

Dennis Kaczor named as Principal for Hillcrest Elementary

Updated: moments ago
Kaczor most recently has been an administrator/elementary principal for the Herman-Neosho-Rubicon School District.

News

Cadott in need of volunteers to help with storm damage, brush site set up

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Volunteers are needed in Cadott to help clean up the damage from Tuesday’s storm.

News

Daylight reveals tornado damage in Cadott

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Hello Wisconsin is live in Cadott as the daylight reveals damage from Tuesday's tornado.

News

Parents receive information on ECASD plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 14 minutes ago
On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Area School district sent a letter to parents outlining their plans for the upcoming school year. The letter gives information on the plan the school board approved earlier this week.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

News

UPDATE: Green Bay City Council approves mask ordinance, extends city’s State of Emergency

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The council voted 7 - 5 just before midnight Tuesday night after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours.

News

WEAU viewer photos from Tuesday’s storms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
7/21/20 storms

News

WEAU - Viewer photos during Tuesday's tornado warnings

Updated: 11 hours ago
Viewer photos from 7/21/20

News

Local Organizations prepared to help ECASD with child care needs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Early Tuesday morning, the Eau Claire school board voted 6 to 1 to approve an instructional model for the upcoming school year.