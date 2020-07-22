Advertisement

More than $27k going to local charities after virtual Rock the Riverfront featuring Charity Classic event

The 2020 Rock the Riverfront was done virtually with participants submitting their time online.
The 2020 Rock the Riverfront was done virtually with participants submitting their time online.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Royal Credit Union Foundation says that more than $27,000 will go to area charities following the 2020 virtual Rock the Riverfront featuring Charity Classic event took place between June 27 and July 13.

Participants were able to complete their race and submit their times virtually. There were nearly 400 participants in total

RCU Vice President of Community Engagement Jennifer McHugh says, “The proceeds are being donated to three partner charities: Family Support Center of Chippewa Falls, National Alliance on Mental Illness Chippewa Valley and New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers in Whitehall.”

Participants received one free vote at the time of registration; additional votes were available to be purchased online at $2 each.

McHugh notes that the Family Support Center of Chippewa Falls earned 49% of the votes and will be awarded a $15,000 donation, National Alliance on Mental Illness Chippewa Valley earned 40% of the votes and will receive $7,500, and New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers in Whitehall will receive $5,000 after earning 11% of the vote.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

