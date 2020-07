EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service Twin Cities survey crew has rated the Cadott tornado as EF0.

The tornado was listed at the high end of EF0 with top winds reaching 85 mph.

More information is expected later.

