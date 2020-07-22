Advertisement

Parents receive information on ECASD plans for upcoming school year

Eau Claire schools logo
Eau Claire schools logo(weau)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Area School district sent a letter to parents outlining their plans for the upcoming school year. The letter gives information on the plan the school board approved earlier this week.

Here is the letter that was sent to :

Dear ECASD Families,

At its Monday meeting, the ECASD Board of Education approved an instructional model for the 2020-21 school year.

The model aligns with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s Respond Together Eau Claire. That plan includes seven steps, designated as Safer at Home and Steps A through F, based on the risks posed by COVID-19 in our community. Our instructional delivery model outlines how we will approach teaching and learning based on the current step of the Respond Together plan.

Here you will find a link to a chart providing an overview of the model. 

In Phases A-E, ECASD will use a blended approach that combines in-person and remote learning. If we enter Phase F, we will transition back to completely in-person learning throughout our schools over the course of a few weeks.

When students are in our buildings, they will need to follow physical distancing whenever possible and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer regularly. In situations in which physical distancing is not possible, we will require students to wear face coverings.  

We are pleased to gain some greater clarity on how we will approach the upcoming school year. We continue to do everything in our power to minimize risks for our students, staff, and families. Please stay tuned for further details on how our instructional model will work as we get closer to the first day of school, which is September 1. 

Sincerely,

Michael Johnson, Superintendent

Eau Claire Area School District

