Police: 14 people injured after South Side Chicago shooting

Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.
Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Fourteen people were injured in connection with a shooting late Tuesday outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side, police officials said Tuesday.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said mourners outside a funeral home were fired upon from a passing SUV. Carter says several targets of the shooting returned fire. The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. One person of interest has been taken into custody. Carter says all the victims were adults.

The victims were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to nearby hospitals in serious condition, said spokesman Larry Langford.

Arnita Geder and Kenneth Hughes said they heard gunshots while in their home watching television, adding that they came outside to find bodies that were shot up and “laying everywhere.”

“We thought it was a war out here,” Geder told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s ridiculous all the shooting that’s going on out here, it really has to stop.”

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, after threatening to sue if President Donald Trump acted without her permission, said Tuesday the city would be working with federal agents to fight crime.

Lightfoot has been skeptical of federal agents being sent to Chicago by Trump due to the controversy in Portland, Oregon, where the Trump administration sent federal officers after weeks of protests there over police brutality and racial injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Lightfoot said she expects Chicago will receive resources that will plug into existing federal agencies that already work with the city, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Oregon’s governor and Portland’s mayor have expressed anger with the presence of the federal agents, saying that the city’s protests had started to ease just as the federal agents started taking action.

Trump has framed such protests in the nation’s large cities as a failure by “liberal Democrats” who run them, praised the officers’ actions and said he was looking to send agents to other cities.

He pointed to rising gun violence in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, where more than 63 people were shot, 12 fatally, over the weekend.

