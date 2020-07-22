Advertisement

State Fair announces 2020 Food Parade

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KARE11) -With a Wednesday morning announcement on social media, the State Fair may have just saved summer. 

The first-ever Minnesota State Fair Food Parade is a drive-thru experience featuring 16 vendors. A limited number of tickets go on sale Friday, July 31st. Admission for each vehicle will cost $20, and tickets must be purchased online. Proceeds will go towards Minnesota State Fair operations. 

Dates for the drive-thru are Aug. 20-23, 27-30 and Sept. 3-7. 

The planned 1.5 mile route snakes through the Fairgrounds, with games, trivia and entertainment along the way.  All food service will be conducted at the vehicle window following health and safety protocols.

The 16 participating vendors are: Turkey to Go, Tom Thumb Donuts, Fresh French Fries, Sweets & Treats, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Que Viet, Pronto Pups, Pitchfork Sausage/Butcher Boys London Broil, Dairy Goodness Bar by Midwest Dairy, West Indies Soul Food, Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs, Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Cheese On-A-Stick and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, The Hangar, El Sol Mexican Foods and Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar.  

Menus and pricing can be found here.

A food drive in partnership with Cub Foods, benefiting Second Harvest Heartland will also be included in the Parade activities.

Wednesday's announcement comes after the 2020 fair was canceled because of coronavirus concerns back in May, only the sixth time in its history.

At that time general manager Jerry Hammer said, "this is the time of year when things really need to take off, and we can't do it. There's not time," referring to uncertainties about the pandemic, and planning for an unknown future. 

“If somehow we were able to cobble a fair together... you wouldn’t like it, you wouldn’t recognize it,” Hammer said. “We all love the fair. That’s exactly why we can’t have a fair. This is about doing the right thing for the future of the fair.”

Throughout the summer, lovers of the Minnesota tradition have done their best to replicate a fair experience. To make up for lost revenue, many fair vendors have set up their stands in parking lots and on street corners across the metro. There’s even a Facebook group formed specifically for tracking down your favorite treats. 

Lift Bridge Brewery in Stillwater is selling their State Fair beers, mini-donut and key lime pie, in to-go crowlers and in their tap room. You can even buy an official State Fair cup to toast fond memories of fairs past.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than $27k going to local charities after virtual Rock the Riverfront featuring Charity Classic event

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Royal Credit Union Foundation says that more than $27,000 will go to area charities following the 2020 virtual Rock the Riverfront featuring Charity Classic event took place between June 27 and July 13.

News

Eau Claire Police warn of thefts near Damon Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Police Department is warning people of multiple thefts that took place in the neighborhood north of Damon Street Wednesday morning.

News

DWD Releases Virtual Workplace Bulletin Board

Updated: 1 hours ago
The DWD eWorkBoard includes posters on a variety of topics including minimum wage law, fair employment, and more.

News

Dennis Kaczor named as Principal for Hillcrest Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kaczor most recently has been an administrator/elementary principal for the Herman-Neosho-Rubicon School District.

Latest News

News

Cadott in need of volunteers to help with storm damage, brush site set up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Volunteers are needed in Cadott to help clean up the damage from Tuesday’s storm.

News

Daylight reveals tornado damage in Cadott

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Hello Wisconsin is live in Cadott as the daylight reveals damage from Tuesday's tornado.

News

Parents receive information on ECASD plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Area School district sent a letter to parents outlining their plans for the upcoming school year. The letter gives information on the plan the school board approved earlier this week.

News

Masks to be required by Eau Claire Transit starting August 17th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire Transit will resume collecting fares starting on August 17th, and starting on that day they will also require the wearing of masks by passengers.

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

News

UPDATE: Green Bay City Council approves mask ordinance, extends city’s State of Emergency

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The council voted 7 - 5 just before midnight Tuesday night after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours.