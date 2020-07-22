UPDATE: Green Bay City Council approves mask ordinance, extends city’s State of Emergency

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay City Council votes in favor of an ordinance mandating the wearing of a face covering inside public spaces.

The ordinance will take effect on Monday, July 27, after the council voted 7 - 5 just before midnight Tuesday after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours.

The ordinance means anyone in a store, restaurant or other indoor, public space will have to wear a mask covering which is recommended to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance provides an exemption for places of worship. A business owner can ask someone to leave if they’re not wearing a mask. If someone refuses or doesn’t comply, they may be subject to a $10 fine and any other law they may have violated.

The councilors voted for the mask ordinance as follows:

Barbara Dorff - Yes

Veronica Corpus-Dax - Yes

Lynn Gerlach - Yes

Bill Galvin - Yes

Craig Stevens - Yes

Kathy Lefebvre - Yes

Randy Scannell - Yes

Chris Wery - No

Brian Johnson - No

Mark Steuer - No

John VanderLeest - No

Jesse Brunette - No

The meeting, which started at 6 p.m., had its agenda amended so the mask mandate would be discussed sooner in the meeting.

At one time, there were about 200 people watching the meeting on YouTube, according to the video.

A public comment period was then opened for community members. That lasted about three hours.

Councilors heard from citizens on both sides of the proposal, including Bellin Health CEO Chris Woleske, who was in favor of the mandate, and Nicole Saleske of The Wellness Way, who was against the mandate, citing hospitals not being overwhelmed and deaths on the decline, as well as other items.

Councilors then debated adding amendments and started giving final testimony on the topic around 11:30 p.m.

“This is certainly not a perfect ordinance, this is certainly not a perfect plan, but we have no choice. If we’re going to cut the legs out from under this virus and save our community, this is the best option we have right now,” said Alder Lynn Gerlach.

Alders Mark Steuer and Veronica Corpus-Dax said something like this should be coming from the county.

“I really don’t want to see Wisconsin turn into Florida, what’s happening down in Florida. We are seeing an uptick in COVID cases here in Brown County. I absolutely think this should be coming from the state if not the county,” said Alder Corpus-Dax.

If the county puts in its own mandate, then the city’s ordinance would be rescinded.

The Brown County Health and Human Services Committee will take up a mask mandate at its meeting on Thursday.

Alder Jesse Brunette was critical of the way the council learned about the proposal through a news conference by Mayor Genrich on Monday, and then only being given the document 24 hours before the council was expected to vote.

“I’m concerned about government overreach, so my frustration with this process was that the way it was rolled out was not good government,” said Alder Brunette.

The council did add places or worship to the list of those exempt from the ordinance.

After several proposals by Alder Johnson, the penalties imposed on a person for not complying was also changed.

A business will have the right, under the ordinance, to ask a person who refuses to wear a mask leave the establishment. If they do not comply, they shall be subject to forfeit $10 or any other law the individual violates.

“It’s unsafe for us to find complete security in passage of this ordinance when voluntary participation will be far more effective in achieving our desired outcomes,” said Alder Brian Johnson. “We have options. We need to educate before we mandate.”

Immediately after the mask ordinance vote, the councilors voted whether to continue the city’s State of Emergency. If it had failed, it would have repealed the mask ordinance the councilors had just approved.

The council voted 8-4 to continue the city’s State of Emergency for another month.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Rashok Rai was asked on Action 2 News This morning on how he would compare the ordinance proposal to other health care ordinances.

“So it’s kinda like other health ordinances. Take smoking ordinances, for example. We used to be able to smoke on planes. Then you used to be able to smoke only on certain sections of planes, smoke in a restaurant, then you had the smoking section in a restaurant, and what we discovered over time that no matter where that was in an indoor setting, that that secondhand smoke harmed people. So, there’s no smoking publicly. Think about wearing a mask, preventing COVID-19 from escaping your mouth, you’re preventing an invisible enemy, invisible secondhand smoke, from hurting other people,: said Dr. Rai.

Dr. Rai also says those protesting the mandate bring up a valid point, questioning the timing of the proposed mask mandate, but he says there’s a reason for it.

“Some people are frustrated. At one point healthcare said not to mask, then to mask, but we have to understand the ‘why’ ... it’s a new virus we literally learn something new every day,” said Dr. Rai. “Let’s talk about why now versus no mandate in the past, Well, we actually had a mandate in the past that helped you, the safer at home order. So, now that we’re out in public and a lot more people are out in public, we’re understanding that rates of virus transfer is still growing. So, we have a choice here. And I think it’s an economic choice in masking, It is about keeping the economy going. Because the last thing we want to do is for the viral numbers to get so out of control that we have to go back and kind of stay home.”

“I know that people don’t like government mandates. I understand the protesters don’t want to be told they have to wear a mask, but the fact is, we are seeing since, the stay at home order has been lifted, growing and increasing cases,” said Chris Woleski, CEO of Bellin Health.

