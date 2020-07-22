Advertisement

Wisconsin opioid overdoses jump 117% since pandemic began

(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin health officials say suspected opioid overdoses have increased 117% since the coronavirus pandemic began compared with the same period last year.

Data from Wisconsin emergency departments show 325 suspected overdoses from March to July 13 compared with 150 suspected overdoses over that span in 2019.

State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says financial pressures and isolation can exacerbate behavioral and substance abuse problems. DHS officials say calls to the state’s help line indicate requests for information on behavioral health have been increasing as well.

