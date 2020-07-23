After 60 years, Marty Green steps away from the mic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marty Green’s voice has been heard in western Wisconsin for more than four decades, but on Thursday morning his run behind the mic came to an end.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer’s career in broadcasting started in Illinois in 1960. From there, he made stops in South Carolina, Green Bay, and finally, in Eau Claire.

“I was in news, I was a disc-jockey in South Carolina, I was in television management in Green Bay, and now it’s been 44 years in Eau Claire. It’s a wonderful group of people here,” Green said.

Dan Kasper, host of Sports Talk 105.1, was on-air with Marty as he said good-bye.

“He’s a Hall of Famer for a reason,” Kasper said. “I’m going to miss the stories. I mean, this is a guy that actually met Vince Lombardi and hung out with Vince Lombardi.”

Technically, Green retired 16 years-ago. However, he wasn’t ready to step away from the mic. He’s been a regular guest on Sports Talk 105.1 for years.

“Once you have broadcasting in your veins, let’s just say, you can’t get rid of it,” Green added.

Also joining Marty on-air for his last day, fellow radio broadcast legend, Bob Bosold.

Bosold had one final story to share before he left the studio.

“We were at a conference together and happened to have a hotel room that was a suite, and Marty wanted to go to bed early, and I went out. Well, Marty never goes anywhere without a baseball glove. So, I walk in, about 2:00 a.m., and Marty is standing there in his jockey shorts with his baseball glove and a baseball, and he’s in the stretch pitching the 9th inning of a baseball game,” Bosold said.

Marty quickly added, “I heard Bob come in and I got up thinking I have to put on a show for Bob.”

But Bosold responded, “You did not, you were in a full sweat.”

One classic moment in the radio studio, before leaving for good.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.