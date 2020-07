EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire is giving away free ice cream Thursday until 2 p.m.

The church runs Ruby’s Pantry and they have 22 pallets of ice cream bars to give away.

An ice cream giveaway is happening in Eau Claire. (WEAU)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.