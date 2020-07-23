Advertisement

Area friends split winning $22 million Powerball Ticket after 1992 handshake

Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney recently split the winning Powerball jackpot.
Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney recently split the winning Powerball jackpot.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Menomonie friends Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands in 1992 on the fact that if one of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split it.

The handshake held true all these years as Thomas bought the winning June 10 ticket from Synergy Coop Exit 45 in Menomonie.

Cook called Feeney to let him know of the winning ticket.

Since then, Cook gave his two weeks notice at work and has since retired. Feeney is a retired from an area fire department.

The friends say neither of them have extravagant plans for the winnings.

To watch their interview, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

