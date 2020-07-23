Advertisement

City of Eau Claire harvesting weeds on Half Moon Lake

(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you enjoy fishing, kayaking or any other number of activities on Half Moon Lake, you will notice something different out on the water this week. The city of Eau Claire is spending time with the week harvester out on Half Moon Lake, working hard to remove weeds and increase the water quality.

The city has been harvesting weeds from Half Moon Lake for over 35 years. The parks department works closely with the Wisconsin DNR to protect aquatic life and water quality.

The primary plants we harvest in Half Moon are Potamogeton Crispus and Elodea Canadensi. These are annual plants that grow at the bottom of the lake and appear on the surface which they harvest.

The city also treats the lake with Endothol to reduce and eliminate the invasive species, like curlyleaf pondweed. Every other year, they also treat the lake with Alum which binds the phosphorus in the water and maintains clear water throughout the lake.

The main reason we harvest is for water quality as it eliminates the biomass out of the water and reduces a food source for invasive species. It also clears up the water to better enjoy fishing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, tubing and swimming on Half Moon Lake.  

The crews will be out harvesting weeds on the lake through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Visitation set for La Crosse native & aide to Governor Evers who died in tubing accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
25-year-old Ben Belzer was Governor Tony Evers's personal assistant in Madison.

News

Trempealeau Co. ranks sixth highest in state for COVID-19 case rate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Case rate allows the health department to better compare each county despite population.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 9 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Local grant helps establish program to support families in crisis

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
A $58,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation is funding a Safe Families for Children location in La Crosse.

News

Harvest of the Month - Cucumbers

Updated: 12 hours ago
Harvest of the Month - Cucumbers

News

Local tutoring center helping more students

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
More kids are getting help with their schoolwork while learning from home, according to one local tutoring center.

News

Commission to map out congressional districts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The Governor's administration says it's working to make sure Wisconsin's congressional maps are redrawn in a non-partisan way through the People's Maps Commission.

News

Eau Claire County reports third COVID-19 related death

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Eau Claire County is reporting a third death due to COVID-19.