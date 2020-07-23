City of Eau Claire harvesting weeds on Half Moon Lake

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you enjoy fishing, kayaking or any other number of activities on Half Moon Lake, you will notice something different out on the water this week. The city of Eau Claire is spending time with the week harvester out on Half Moon Lake, working hard to remove weeds and increase the water quality.

The city has been harvesting weeds from Half Moon Lake for over 35 years. The parks department works closely with the Wisconsin DNR to protect aquatic life and water quality.

The primary plants we harvest in Half Moon are Potamogeton Crispus and Elodea Canadensi. These are annual plants that grow at the bottom of the lake and appear on the surface which they harvest.

The city also treats the lake with Endothol to reduce and eliminate the invasive species, like curlyleaf pondweed. Every other year, they also treat the lake with Alum which binds the phosphorus in the water and maintains clear water throughout the lake.

The main reason we harvest is for water quality as it eliminates the biomass out of the water and reduces a food source for invasive species. It also clears up the water to better enjoy fishing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, tubing and swimming on Half Moon Lake.

The crews will be out harvesting weeds on the lake through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.