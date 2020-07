EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the Town of Union at Randy’s Auto Sales and Salvage.

The township is requesting help from other departments.

A WEAU crew is on the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

A closer look at the fire at Randy's Salvage in the Town of Union. (WEAU)

