Advertisement

La Crosse Hiawatha Statue to be removed within 3 weeks

Removal to cost an estimated $15,000
The Hiawatha Statue in La Crosse's Riverside Park.
The Hiawatha Statue in La Crosse's Riverside Park.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

La Crosse Parks and Recreation is moving forward with plans to remove the Hiawatha Statue in Riverside Park.

The removal will cost around $15,000 and take place in the next three weeks following the completion of road construction at the park.

Parks and recreation has been in communication with the artist’s family who say their priority is the safety and preservation of the statue.

The department is looking into replacing the statue, but will wait for emotions to calm first.

“I think that it’s something we need to make sure is well vetted, is more or less facilitated by the city rather than city-run, and obviously with the financial [effects of] Covid this is something that’s going to have to be capital campaigned for,” explained Jay Odegaard, La Crosse Parks and Recreation Director.

The replacement art will be funded through donations and sponsorships rather than taxpayer dollars, according to La Crosse Parks and Rec.

This week the Ho-Chunk Nation released a statement praising the removal saying the statue was “an inaccurate representation of Ho-Chunk people.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

La Crosse park for people of all abilities opening this fall

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Instead of one main structure, this park will have several zones for children to play at with special equipment to help with sensory motor ability play.

News

Local coaches react to WIAA decision on fall sports

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
On Thursday, the WIAA made their decision on fall sports and there will be a season, but it will have a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

After 60 years, Marty Green steps away from the mic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Radio Broadcaster Marty Green says good-bye to Eau Claire after more than four decades in western Wisconsin.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4pm (7/23/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4pm (7/23/20)

News

La Crosse MTU to require passengers to wear face masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse MTU will be requiring passengers to wear face masks starting Monday, Aug. 3.

News

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 2 hours ago