Advertisement

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

NFL will require fans to wear face coverings at games.
NFL will require fans to wear face coverings at games.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you plan on attending an NFL game this season, you will be required to wear a mask.

“For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings,” Brian McCarthy, vice president of communications for the NFL, confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday.

It is unclear how many teams will actually host fans in the upcoming season because the league NFL does not have a policy on hosting fans during the pandemic.

The Atlanta Falcons told season ticket holders they will have limited capacity of up to 10,000 to 20,000 people, but other teams, like the New York Jets and New York Giants, will not be allowed to host fans because of the mandate.

The NFL’s regular season is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 1 hour ago

SportScene 13

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

America takes big step in vaccine race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
In the race for a vaccine, the U.S. government has made a major step by making a nearly $2 billion deal with Pfizer to ensure hundreds of millions of doses for Americans when an effective vaccine is cleared for use.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

White House, GOP agree to virus testing but aid bill shifts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

National

NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.