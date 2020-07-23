Advertisement

PSC votes to extend the COVID-19 utility disconnection moratorium

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - On Thursday, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) voted 2-1 to stay a portion of its June 26 order to extend the moratorium on utility residential customer disconnections and refusal of service for nonpayment until September 1. The additional time will allow PSC staff to collect more data and information from utilities on their disconnection plans, allow for comment from customer organizations, and monitor further the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The move comes as COVID-19 positive cases in Wisconsin have more than doubled since the PSC met in June to order the end of the moratorium.

"We continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and its impact on utility customers in Wisconsin.  The data has shown that the coronavirus has ballooned since our discussion on June 11," said PSC Chairperson, Rebecca Cameron Valcq.  "It is our obligation to strike a balance to ensure the financial health of utilities, but also ensure customer safeguards are in place.  It is our role to provide clarity to utilities, but be nimble enough to press the pause button when it is in the public interest to do so. We must press the pause button today on utility disconnections as the risk to public health is far greater today than it was a month ago, while the financial impact to utilities has been minimal."

In light of the extension, the PSC is still strongly urging customers to seek a payment plan with their utility or apply for energy assistance to avoid a large debt and possible disconnection when the moratorium ends.

If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).  To determine eligibility or find out where to apply for assistance, go to http://homeenergyplus.wi.gov/ or call 1-866-HEATWIS.

If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they are urged to contact the PSC by calling 1-800-225-7729, or by filing a complaint on the PSC website.

In June, the PSC voted to lift the temporary moratorium on utility disconnections for nonpayment that was put in place in March, during the COVID-19 public health emergency. However, the PSC required that a utility postpone disconnection for 21 days where there is a positive COVID-19 test and up to an additional 21 days if the person is still under quarantine following the original postponement.  

The PSC is continuing to monitor utilities' disconnection plans, payment plan terms, and customer notices to ensure they conform to existing orders, administrative codes, and state law. The Commissioners plan to meet on August 20 to discuss if further modifications or extensions should be provided beyond September 1.

For information on the PSC’s previous actions regarding utility disconnections for COVID-19, click here

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers update

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Health Department has released the updated COVID-19 numbers for the county.

News

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus briefing as jobless claims rise

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers holds COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Evers and the DHS is giving a COVID-19 briefing.

Latest News

News

Area church hosts ice cream giveaway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire is giving away free ice cream Thursday until 2 p.m.

News

WIAA makes a decision on fall sports season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The lower risk sports (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and cross country) would start their seasons the week of August 17th, while higher risk sports (football, boys soccer, and volleyball) would start the week of September 7th

News

UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after auto garage fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the Town of Union at Randy’s Auto Sales and Salvage.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

News

Area friends split winning $22 million Powerball Ticket after 1992 handshake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Menomonie friends Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands in 1992 on the fact that if one of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split it.

News

SkyWarn 13 @ Noon Weather (7/23/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 @ Noon Weather (7/23/20)