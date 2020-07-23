Visitation set for La Crosse native & aide to Governor Evers who died in tubing accident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A drive-thru visitation is set for a La Crosse native and aide to Governor Evers who passed away in a tubing accident on Saturday, July 18.

25-year-old Ben Belzer was Governor Tony Evers’s personal assistant in Madison.

According to his obituary, a drive-thru visitation will be held due to Belzer’s wishes for everyone to be as safe as possible during COVID-19. That visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at the Myrick Park Main Shelter in La Crosse.

Belzer started working for Governor Evers in February 2019.

He was raised in La Crosse, graduated from UW-Madison, and previously worked for Congressman Ron Kind.

