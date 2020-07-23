Advertisement

Visitation set for La Crosse native & aide to Governor Evers who died in tubing accident

Ben Belzer
Ben Belzer(Wisconsin Governor's Office)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A drive-thru visitation is set for a La Crosse native and aide to Governor Evers who passed away in a tubing accident on Saturday, July 18.

25-year-old Ben Belzer was Governor Tony Evers’s personal assistant in Madison.

According to his obituary, a drive-thru visitation will be held due to Belzer’s wishes for everyone to be as safe as possible during COVID-19. That visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at the Myrick Park Main Shelter in La Crosse.

Belzer started working for Governor Evers in February 2019.

He was raised in La Crosse, graduated from UW-Madison, and previously worked for Congressman Ron Kind.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trempealeau Co. ranks sixth highest in state for COVID-19 case rate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Case rate allows the health department to better compare each county despite population.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local grant helps establish program to support families in crisis

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
A $58,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation is funding a Safe Families for Children location in La Crosse.

News

Harvest of the Month - Cucumbers

Updated: 7 hours ago
Harvest of the Month - Cucumbers

News

Local tutoring center helping more students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
More kids are getting help with their schoolwork while learning from home, according to one local tutoring center.

News

Commission to map out congressional districts

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The Governor's administration says it's working to make sure Wisconsin's congressional maps are redrawn in a non-partisan way through the People's Maps Commission.

News

Eau Claire County reports third COVID-19 related death

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Eau Claire County is reporting a third death due to COVID-19.

SportScene 13

NFL will require fans to wear masks at games

Updated: 8 hours ago
All fans going to NFL stadiums to watch games this season will have something in common no matter what state their team calls home: They will be required to wear a mask.