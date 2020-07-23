Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Red, Mighty Eagle, & Willow and Hope

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN & CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for one or two or three fun and loveable kittens, the Dunn County Humane Society wants you to meet Red with the black fur, Mighty Eagle with the striped fur and the smallest kitten, and Willow - the tabby with the swirls on her side. They’re all named after characters from “Angry Birds.”

These three kittens have energy to spare, and they’re very curious! While they can go and go, they also settle down and enjoy snuggles once they wear themselves out.

If you’re looking to fill your home with laughter, Red, Mighty Eagle, and Willow are sure to provide a source of entertainment for the whole family with their playfulness and curiosity.

Click here for an adoption application, or call the Dunn County Humane Society at (715) 232-9790.

---

This next cat has made quite the transformation. Hope was found as a stray in bad shape. She didn’t have any fur, and she was treated by the Clark County Humane Society for mange and ringworm. But she is now a changed cat!

Hope’s coat grew back, and she turned out to be a beautiful muted tortoiseshell. She’s about 10 years old and loves it when you pet her fur. Shelter staff say, “She reminds us every day that there is always ‘Hope’ for every animal coming to CCHS!”

Click here to fill out an adoption application, or call the Clark County Humane Society at (715) 743-4550.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Red, Mighty Eagle, Willow and Hope

Updated: 7 hours ago

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Kittens and Max

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
Lots of cute kittens will be ready to leave their foster homes and go home with you soon, and a big dog with a big amount of love to give is waiting for the right home to help him recover from double ACL surgery.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Kittens and Max

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Arabella and Dahlia

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A dog looking for a home where she'll be treated like royalty, and a dog ready to leave the shelter life behind after three years are both available for adoption.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Arabella and Dahlia

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sweet Litter and Victory

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A litter of nine puppies, and a dog looking for a quiet home with space to run are all available for adoption.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Cheema and Sweet Talker & Tiny

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A happy and loyal dog originally from India who came to the U.S. after being hit by a car and two senior cats looking for head scratches are all ready to meet their new families.

Wagner Tails

Eau Claire County Humane Association announces July re-opening plan

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Humane Association has announced their July re-opening plan.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Frank & Toby and Bart & Homer

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A couple of happy dogs and two, 12-week-old kittens are all ready to be adopted.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Waskey & Donny and Owen, Oscar, & Oliver

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two cats looking for someone to give them lots of cheek scratches, and three littermates described as absolutely awesome cats are all looking for the right homes.