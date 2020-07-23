WAGNER TAILS: Red, Mighty Eagle, & Willow and Hope

DUNN & CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for one or two or three fun and loveable kittens, the Dunn County Humane Society wants you to meet Red with the black fur, Mighty Eagle with the striped fur and the smallest kitten, and Willow - the tabby with the swirls on her side. They’re all named after characters from “Angry Birds.”

These three kittens have energy to spare, and they’re very curious! While they can go and go, they also settle down and enjoy snuggles once they wear themselves out.

If you’re looking to fill your home with laughter, Red, Mighty Eagle, and Willow are sure to provide a source of entertainment for the whole family with their playfulness and curiosity.

Click here for an adoption application, or call the Dunn County Humane Society at (715) 232-9790.

---

This next cat has made quite the transformation. Hope was found as a stray in bad shape. She didn’t have any fur, and she was treated by the Clark County Humane Society for mange and ringworm. But she is now a changed cat!

Hope’s coat grew back, and she turned out to be a beautiful muted tortoiseshell. She’s about 10 years old and loves it when you pet her fur. Shelter staff say, “She reminds us every day that there is always ‘Hope’ for every animal coming to CCHS!”

Click here to fill out an adoption application, or call the Clark County Humane Society at (715) 743-4550.

