Advertisement

UPDATE: Gov. Evers holds COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Tony Evers with state DHS officials during a press conference on May 26 (Source: WMTV)
Gov. Tony Evers with state DHS officials during a press conference on May 26 (Source: WMTV)(NBC15)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers mentioned there will be budget cuts within the State Department.

Evers said they are looking at a mask mandate but for now it is up to individual. He said we must work together to flatten the curve. He urged people to wear a mask and that there is no conspiracy around the idea of wearing one. He also urged people to use online ordering or pickup whenever possible.

State COVID-19 updated numbers:

14,212 new negative tests, 778,842 total negative tests

45,899 total positive cases, increase of 1,052 cases since Wednesday

878 deaths total, an increase of 13 over Wednesday

DHS is encouraging people to get their flu shot this upcoming flu season. Saying flu and COVID-19 could present similar symptoms and testing is the only real way to differentiate the two.

Gov. Evers and the DHS is giving a COVID-19 briefing.

Watch the livestream here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

News

Area church hosts ice cream giveaway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire is giving away free ice cream Thursday until 2 p.m.

News

WIAA makes a decision on fall sports season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The lower risk sports (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and cross country) would start their seasons the week of August 17th, while higher risk sports (football, boys soccer, and volleyball) would start the week of September 7th

News

UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after auto garage fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the Town of Union at Randy’s Auto Sales and Salvage.

Latest News

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

News

Area friends split winning $22 million Powerball Ticket after 1992 handshake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Menomonie friends Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands in 1992 on the fact that if one of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split it.

News

SkyWarn 13 @ Noon Weather (7/23/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 @ Noon Weather (7/23/20)

Hello Wisconsin

City of Eau Claire harvesting weeds on Half Moon Lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
The city of Eau Claire works closely with the Wisconsin DNR to protect aquatic life and water quality.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/23/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/23/20)

News

Half Moon Lake Weed Harvesting (7/23/20) Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
Half Moon Lake Weed Harvesting (7/23/20) Part 3