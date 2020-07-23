UPDATE: Gov. Evers holds COVID-19 briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers mentioned there will be budget cuts within the State Department.

Evers said they are looking at a mask mandate but for now it is up to individual. He said we must work together to flatten the curve. He urged people to wear a mask and that there is no conspiracy around the idea of wearing one. He also urged people to use online ordering or pickup whenever possible.

State COVID-19 updated numbers:

14,212 new negative tests, 778,842 total negative tests

45,899 total positive cases, increase of 1,052 cases since Wednesday

878 deaths total, an increase of 13 over Wednesday

DHS is encouraging people to get their flu shot this upcoming flu season. Saying flu and COVID-19 could present similar symptoms and testing is the only real way to differentiate the two.

