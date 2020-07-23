Advertisement

WIAA makes a decision on fall sports season

The WIAA discussed the fate of Fall sports on July 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WIAA discussed the fate of Fall sports on July 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAA passed their plan for the fall sports season. The lower risk sports (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and cross country) would start their seasons/practices the week of August 17th, while higher risk sports (football, boys soccer, and volleyball) would start the week of September 7th. It also gives those schools who cannot participate in the fall a chance for a separate season in the spring.

The motion passed by a vote of 8-3.

In the WIAA Board of Control meeting, the board stressed the importance of getting kids back into activities over having state championships for those sports. The idea of “regional” championships was also suggested.

There was amendment to have the higher risk sports start on August 24th, but that failed by a 9-2 vote.

