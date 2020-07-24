Advertisement

Altoona School District announces plans for fall re-opening

(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The School District of Altoona is announcing its plan to bring kids back to school this fall.

The plan includes a hybrid of students learning in the classroom some days and online the others. The schedule is different for students based on grade level with the school year beginning the week of September 1.

The only exception is students in 4k who will have all in-person classes starting September 14.

The district is also offering a 100% virtual option for families who do not want to send their children back to school.

Similar to the Eau Claire School District's plan, the building will be closed on Wednesday for cleaning.

Students will only be required to wear face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet from others.

Altoona Superintendent Dr. Hedi Eliopoulos says, “We knew with that six-foot distance requirement we would not have to bring every single student back all day every day.  So we prioritize where we could, we looked at our resources and prioritized our youngest learners who actually have the biggest classrooms as well but who might developmentally might struggle more with the virtual format.  So that’s how we ended up with four days in person for our 4K through 5th graders.  And then on Wednesday’s their school is closed for deep cleaning.  The middle school and high school where the students are bigger and the classrooms are smaller is when we had to look at rotating.”

We're putting the pieces back together, and can't wait to have the heart and soul, our students, back again. Our...

Posted by School District of Altoona on Friday, July 24, 2020

