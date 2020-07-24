Dairy to-go event held in Cadott

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cleanup is underway in Cadott in Chippewa County where an EF0 tornado touched down Tuesday.

Today, Chippewa Valley Energy, the Cadott Community Association, and the Cadott FFA teamed up to help provide milk, butter, and cheese to 150 families in a “dairy to-go” event.

Ironically, this dairy to-go event was not planned in response to the tornado. According to its organizers this event was planned for about a month and it just happened to fall during one of the toughest times the Cadott community has seen in a while.

Kathleen Schofield, a Cadott resident told WEAU,

"We got hit pretty bad, a tree came down into our trailer, knocked out our windows and landed on my cupboard."

Damage from Tuesday's tornado still lingers in Cadott. Schofield continued on to say,

“I knew everyone in Cadott was going through what I was feeling and it was really scary”.

There is still much work to be done, but on Thursday, a small community event put smiles on many faces.

Michelle Larson, Marketing Specialist with Chippewa Valley Energy said,

“We are trying to help out different people in different ways”.

Chippewa Valley Energy, the Cadott Community Association, and the Cadott Future Farmers of America collaborated on this dairy to-go event, with no idea just how impactful it would be.

“We had no idea, hopefully we can be a blessing to this community when they’re in real need right now,” said Larson.

In social distancing fashion, each car got a gallon of milk, pound of butter, cheese, cheese curds, and meat sticks.

All from local companies, and there was enough of it to fill 150 vehicles.

“It helps local farmers and local families so that’s what were here to do”

Because many of the FFA chapter’s normal fundraisers and events are canceled this year, Land’O’Lakes matched Chippewa Valley Energy’s thousand dollar donation so that this event could also support the local FFA. Chippewa Valley Energy says many of their clients are farmers and they just wanted to whatever they could to help them during these times.

“Tornadoes don’t care how much money you make, what kinds of car you drive, what kind of house you live in, it affects everyone in some way, so we don’t care who comes and picks up dairy products as long as they’re supporting the local community and the local farmers,” said Larson.

Event organizers say it was an honor to hopefully brighten someone's day after a difficult week.

If you missed the event, Chippewa Valley Energy says it hopes to do more events like this through next year, and while it isn’t sure where it will hold another dairy to-go event, the plan is to make its way through multiple communities in the area.

