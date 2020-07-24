Advertisement

Eau Claire County to implement mandatory furloughs for employees

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a unanimous vote, the county board will implement mandatory furloughs to help save the county money due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In essence, one day a month for the rest of 2020 the county government will shut down.

It's another repercussion from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday night, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors voted to implement mandatory furloughs for most county employees once a month through the end of the year.

“Emergency services, 24-hour services will still be available. Meals on wheels will still be available, but for all intents and purposes the vast majority of the individuals working for the county will be furloughed without pay,” explained Eau Claire County Board First Vice Chair Colleen Bates

The move to furlough is the latest attempt by the county to help reduce the financial damage done by the pandemic.

The county has also left open positions unfilled, and included in Thursday’s move no July raises will be given out this year.

“We appreciate what they do. We know that they’re doing a lot more because of this, and we hope that basically they’ll realize that everyone within the community is also making sacrifices so they are among them,” said Bates.

The latest projection from County Finance Director Norb Kirk has the county coming in at a $1.3 million deficit in 2020.

Between the furloughs and no pay increases, the move will potentially save the county more than $800,000.

“I’d say it ranks right up there in terms of one of the more significant impacts that we could have. If you look at the step increase that’s also included in that resolution, that for example would have an impact of about $238,000. So when you look at the two of these together, it’s a fairly significant impact to have help mitigate the shortfall that we’re projected to see,” said Kirk.

More than 20 departments, and all their employees, shutting down once a month to help combat the local financial impact of COVID-19.

The first day of the mandatory furloughs will take place Friday.

The county administrator can remove the furlough dates and reinstate the step increases for employees, if it is deemed the financial situation in the county has improved enough.

Those employees furloughed can take advantage of unemployment insurance as well for those days.

