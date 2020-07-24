Advertisement

Eau Claire County updated COVID-19 numbers

(CDC)
(CDC)(WJHG)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the county.

As of July 24, there are 423 total positive cases in the county, with three deaths. This is an increase of two cases since July 23.

An estimated 364 people have recovered.

There has been a total of 12,504 negative test results.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

1 taken to hospital after crash on Clairemont Avenue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash on Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph Road in Eau Claire.

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 updated numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Health Department has released their updated COVID-19 numbers for July 24.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 2 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 1,018 on Friday.

Latest News

News

Menomonie Police ask for information regarding theft of trailer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Menomonie Police Department is looking for information from the public regarding the theft of an enclosed trailer.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (7/24/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (7/24/20)

News

Ag Chat (7/24/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ag Chat (7/24/20)

News

Masks required at Clark County government offices and facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Face masks will now have to be worn by employees and visitors of Clark County government offices and facilities starting Monday, July 27.

News

Winona County reporting 4 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The total number of positive cases in the county is 197, with 16 deaths.

News

Suspect in custody after high speed chase, possible attempted homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A suspect was taken into custody after a high speed chase took place in St. Croix County. Officials say the car was being pursued by the Woodbury Police Department for an attempted homicide.