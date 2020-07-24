Eau Claire County updated COVID-19 numbers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the county.

As of July 24, there are 423 total positive cases in the county, with three deaths. This is an increase of two cases since July 23.

An estimated 364 people have recovered.

There has been a total of 12,504 negative test results.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.