Eau Claire purchases new zero-emission mowers

Thanks to a $24,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources, the City Eau Claire was able to purchase two electric, zero-emission riding lawn mowers. One will be at the Jeffers Road baseball fields, the other at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Streets manager Steve Thompson says purchasing the mowers align with the city's goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050.

You may soon see two unique lawn-mowers cutting grass in Eau Claire. (WEAU)

“I think it is important that we lead by example. We hope that as the city starts to put equipment like this into place, residents and other citizens will start to move in that direction,” Thompson says. “think we all have to be thinking about how carbon emissions affect the environment.”

Thompson also says while the new mowers are expensive, the DNR Clean Diesel grant made purchasing these mowers much more affordable.

“The grant pays for approximately 45% or 50% of the cost of the unit so it is a very expensive unit, but with the grant monies, we were able to bring the cost of this unit in to about what it would cost to buy a regular mower,” he says.

Thompson says the mowers run for about seven hours on a single charge and will save the city around $20,000 a year in fuel.

