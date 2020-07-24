Flags to be flown at half-staff on July 25

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 25.

The order is out of respect for Army Cpl. Francis J. Rochon of the United States Army who lost his life in the Korean War. His remains will be returned to Wisconsin for a full military honors burial.

The Department of Defense positively identified his remains 70 years after his death.”This is a great yet somber day,” said Gov. Evers. “We humbly remember Cpl. Rochon’s brave sacrifice to our nation and offer our condolences to his family as they now find closure after so many years and lay Cpl. Rochon to rest eternally in his home state and community.”

Rochon was reported missing in action on Sept. 1, 1950, after fierce fighting near Changnyeong, South Korea. The Army officially declared Rochon deceased on Dec. 31, 1953, and declared his remains non-recoverable Jan. 16, 1956.

According to Gov. Evers, Rochon’s military awards include the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

