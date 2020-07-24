“Flat Mrs. Noonan” project connects students to teacher

GILMAN, Wis. (WEAU) - While the school year ahead is still unknown how it will shake out, the past school year was certainly one that teachers and parents will not forget. One western Wisconsin teacher started a new project and even into summer is still connecting with her students.

A few weeks into at home learning, the Gilman school district could see students starting to slip and wanted to focus on engagement learning instead of just papers and packets.

Second grade teacher Victoria Noonan, started a project called "Flat Mrs.Noonan" a spin on the traditional flat Stanley project. She asked her students to take her on adventures while they were at home, then they would write about their adventures with their teacher.

Remote learning was a difficult time for teachers to reach their students and she really missed that interaction so the “Flat Mrs. Noonan” project let them continue the connection even while at home.

“I kind of got emotional, it was really cool to see that the kids were having so much fun holding my bitmoji up and running around their house taking pictures and it just made my heart happy that they got to carry me around and show me what they were learning at home,” Noonan said. “They don’t even know that they are learning while they are taking me on adventures because they are so excited to write that down in their books and make a book to tell me what they were doing in that certain picture.”

The students went to the park, some read books to her, arts and crafts or just hanging out with their pets and siblings. Even though the project has been over for a while, she is still receiving some photos from her students and Mrs. Noonan is still going on many adventures in western Wisconsin. No matter what happens for the upcoming school year, “Flat Mrs.Noonan will continue in her classroom.

