Just Local Foods to require face coverings starting July 24

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Just Local Foods Cooperative in Eau Claire is requiring customers to wear face coverings beginning Friday, July 24.

The store manager says the only exceptions will be people with medical reasons or children younger than three.

If you don’t have a mask, the store manager says there may be a mask a face shield for you to use in-store.

Just Local Foods also suggests using no-contact curbside pickup.

