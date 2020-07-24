Advertisement

La Crosse park for people of all abilities opening this fall

All Abilities Trane Park playground opening in fall of 2020.
All Abilities Trane Park playground opening in fall of 2020.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

In honor of La Crosse’s No Limits Ability Awareness Week, the city’s parks and rec department is providing an update on a new park.

The All Abilities Trane Park playground has been in the works for five years with a budget of just less than $5 million.

Instead of one main structure, this park will have several zones for children to play at with special equipment to help with sensory motor ability play.

The park has a perimeter fence and a double gate to help with the fight or flight reaction of some children.

“Parents and caregivers can feel safe and they can let their kids explore and play without worrying about where they are going to run off to,” said Martha Tymeson, an All Abilities Trane Park Steering Committee member. “The park is designed with sight lines so that a parent or a caregiver can have good vision of a child or someone playing pretty much throughout the whole park.”

The playground will also have respite pods.

“If there’s a person that becomes sensory overloaded by the stimulation of the environment, it’s a place for them to be able to draw back away from all of the activity, regroup and calm down,” Tymeson explained.

Construction for the park is slated to finish in mid-to-late fall.

Donations are still being accepted for phase three of the project.

For more information on the All Abilities Trane Park, click here.

