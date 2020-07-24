Lambeau Field empty as Packers move shareholders meeting online

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of Green Bay Packers owners tuned in to the annual shareholders meeting Thursday morning, held virtually for the first time.

It’s an event Packers shareholders look forward to every year, getting filled in on what’s new with the team and what they can expect in the season ahead.

The number of people watching the shareholders meeting fluctuated, at one point reaching nearly 3,000.

“Certainly miss seeing people in the stands, and it had a whole different feel to it,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said.

The meeting typically draws thousands of shareholders from around the state and the country eager to once again be inside Lambeau Field. That wasn’t the case this year with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the meeting was broadcast on an exclusive link for those people to watch from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Even with no fans allowed at training camp practices this year and preseason games canceled, the Green Bay Packers president and CEO looks forward to a promising regular season for the team.

”I think our nation is ready for live sports,” Mark Murphy said. “It’s been great to have golf back for the last few weeks, be able to watch those, and obviously baseball, at least getting started tomorrow night, so I think everybody’s really looking forward to it, particularly I think people are exited to see the NFL games.”

Looking ahead to the season, the Packers expect to play at least 16 games. As of right now, there’s no word yet if there will be any fans in the stadium.

“One of the things that we’ve talked about was kind of easing into it. We don’t want to do too much too soon, maybe to start the season with even more limited or no fans, and as things progress possibly add more fans as the season goes on.”

Murphy said if fans are allowed, capacity will be significantly reduced, possibly as low as 12,000 per game.

“Obviously, the last thing we would want is to contribute to some type of outbreak or super-spreader event, so we’ll move forward and hopefully be able to at a minimum get the games in and on television.”

As of right now, the first chance that fans will have to cheer on their favorite team in person at Lambeau will be September 20 against the Detroit Lions.

