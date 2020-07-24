Advertisement

Lambeau Field empty as Packers move shareholders meeting online

Lambeau Field (WBAY file photo)
Lambeau Field (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of Green Bay Packers owners tuned in to the annual shareholders meeting Thursday morning, held virtually for the first time.

It’s an event Packers shareholders look forward to every year, getting filled in on what’s new with the team and what they can expect in the season ahead.

The number of people watching the shareholders meeting fluctuated, at one point reaching nearly 3,000.

“Certainly miss seeing people in the stands, and it had a whole different feel to it,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said.

The meeting typically draws thousands of shareholders from around the state and the country eager to once again be inside Lambeau Field. That wasn’t the case this year with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the meeting was broadcast on an exclusive link for those people to watch from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Even with no fans allowed at training camp practices this year and preseason games canceled, the Green Bay Packers president and CEO looks forward to a promising regular season for the team.

”I think our nation is ready for live sports,” Mark Murphy said. “It’s been great to have golf back for the last few weeks, be able to watch those, and obviously baseball, at least getting started tomorrow night, so I think everybody’s really looking forward to it, particularly I think people are exited to see the NFL games.”

Looking ahead to the season, the Packers expect to play at least 16 games. As of right now, there’s no word yet if there will be any fans in the stadium.

“One of the things that we’ve talked about was kind of easing into it. We don’t want to do too much too soon, maybe to start the season with even more limited or no fans, and as things progress possibly add more fans as the season goes on.”

Murphy said if fans are allowed, capacity will be significantly reduced, possibly as low as 12,000 per game.

“Obviously, the last thing we would want is to contribute to some type of outbreak or super-spreader event, so we’ll move forward and hopefully be able to at a minimum get the games in and on television.”

As of right now, the first chance that fans will have to cheer on their favorite team in person at Lambeau will be September 20 against the Detroit Lions.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

“Flat Mrs. Noonan” project connects students to teacher

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Second grade teacher Victoria Noonan, started a project called "Flat Mrs.Noonan" a spin on the traditional flat Stanley project.

News

Eau Claire County to implement mandatory furloughs for employees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Thursday night, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors voted to implement mandatory furloughs for most county employees once a month through the end of the year.

News

Delayed dreams: Badger athletes continue to prepare for Olympics

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By George Balkeji
From Lake Shore trail to the backyard, and the town pool, you may come across some of our nation's top athletes - like 2018 national champion wrestler, Seth Gross who's pursuing a dream that has been delayed.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: 8 hours ago
For the first time in five days, Eau Claire County shows a double-digit increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

News

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Latest News

Homepage

Dairy to-go event held in Cadott

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
If you missed the event, Chippewa Valley Energy says it hopes to do more events like this through next year, and while it isn't sure where it will hold another dairy to-go event, the plan is to make its way through multiple communities in the area.

News

Woman arrested with $26,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise

Updated: 9 hours ago
The complaint was filed Thursday in Eau Claire County against 29-year-old Linda Hillard of Minnesota.

News

Just Local Foods to require face coverings starting July 24

Updated: 10 hours ago
Just Local Foods also suggests using no-contact curbside pickup.

News

La Crosse park for people of all abilities opening this fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Instead of one main structure, this park will have several zones for children to play at with special equipment to help with sensory motor ability play.

News

Local coaches react to WIAA decision on fall sports

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
On Thursday, the WIAA made their decision on fall sports and there will be a season, but it will have a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

La Crosse Hiawatha Statue to be removed within 3 weeks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The removal will cost around $15,000 and take place in the next three weeks following the completion of road construction at the park.