Masks required at Clark County government offices and facilities

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Face masks will now have to be worn by employees and visitors of Clark County government offices and facilities starting Monday, July 27.

Exceptions include children 2-years-old and younger and those who have a medical condition preventing a face covering.

The requirement will apply anytime employees and visitors are at a county facility and social distancing is not possible.

If you have any questions, you are asked to please call the Administrative Coordinator at 715-743-5150 or the department you wish to contact.

