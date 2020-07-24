Advertisement

Menomonie Police ask for information regarding theft of trailer

Police are asking for more information regarding the theft of an enclosed trailer.
Police are asking for more information regarding the theft of an enclosed trailer.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police Department is looking for information from the public regarding the theft of an enclosed trailer.

Police say a white Ford F350 Platinum edition truck with no registration plates with two males arrived at Bear Valley Electric on July 19 around 4:30 p.m. The males backed up the truck to a white Haulmark 20-foot V-nose trailer, hooked up and drove away.

If you have information about the truck, you are asked to contact Lt. Benrud with the Menomonie Police Department.

The trailer had electrical tools and equipment inside.

