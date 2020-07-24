Pandemic likely cause of overdose spike

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many across the county, one particular group may be taking a harder hit than others.

The fight against COVID-19 is hard enough for most of us. For some, survival during a pandemic is even more difficult. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the number of opioid overdoses has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. Locally, L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center addictions counselor Rhonda Eastman says she is seeing more patients as well.

“We’re definitely seeing more people come through the doors seeking help,” she says.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Service, opioid overdoses have increased by 117% during the pandemic. This year, from March until July 13th, there were 325 suspected opioid overdoses. That's 174 more than the 150 suspected overdoses during the same time in 2019.

“They drink or they do drugs and they kind of spiral,” Eastman says. “The uncertainty of knowing where we are going right now in the world is scary for everybody and that just leads to feeling helpless, hopeless and just unsure.”

Eastman says while those numbers are shocking, they are not surprising.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that with the pandemic, places have just kind of came to a halt and everything has been done over Zoom,” Eastman says. “People really don’t know how to deal without that personal connection.”

She says when people have to stay home, they lose the routine and structure that helps them address addiction.

“I’ve had a lot of people, when I ask, ‘what is the reason for their relapse’ or, ‘why they think they relapsed,’ and a lot of it is boredom,” Eastman says. “Getting into that rut again and relapses and everything, it’s just kind of a downward spiral for people.”

She says if you or someone you know is struggling with their addiction, there are things you can do to help, including calling the call Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline at 2-1-1.

“Getting back into the recovery community, reaching out to their supports, being open and honest with family members, spouses or whoever is around you,” Eastman says. “Let them know you are struggling and asking for help and just getting out there.”

