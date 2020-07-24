Suspect in custody after high speed chase, possible attempted homicide

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect was taken into custody after a high speed chase took place in St. Croix County. Officials say the car was being pursued by the Woodbury Police Department for an attempted homicide.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a male suspect was traveling towards St. Croix County and may be armed with a handgun and had history with improvised explosive devices.

The vehicle entered the county line reaching speeds of 120 mph while traveling to hit squad cars. The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle became disabled on I-94 near mile post 13 where the suspect fled on foot carrying a backpack.

No one was injured in the arrest or incident.

The name of the suspect is being withheld while law enforcement confirm a positive identity.

