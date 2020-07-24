Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in five days, Eau Claire County shows a double-digit increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

468 new tests are recorded Thursday, which is the county's second-highest single-day total.

Eau Claire County reports three deaths due to COVID-19.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY:

421 positive test results (increase of 12)

12,322 negative test results

3 deaths

--

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases passes the 1,000 mark for the second time in three days.

Thursday's increase was just shy of the record high of 1,117, set on Tuesday.

DHS says the death toll rose by 13 in the last 24 hours.

WISCONSIN:

45,899 positive test results (increase of 1,052)

778,842 negative test results (increase of 14,212)

4,273 hospitalizations (increase of 48)

878 deaths (increase of 13)

35,502 recovered (77%)

