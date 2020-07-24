Advertisement

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

COVID-19
COVID-19(WEAU 13 News)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in five days, Eau Claire County shows a double-digit increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

468 new tests are recorded Thursday, which is the county's second-highest single-day total.

Eau Claire County reports three deaths due to COVID-19.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY:

421 positive test results (increase of 12)

12,322 negative test results

3 deaths

--

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases passes the 1,000 mark for the second time in three days.

Thursday's increase was just shy of the record high of 1,117, set on Tuesday.

DHS says the death toll rose by 13 in the last 24 hours.

WISCONSIN:

45,899 positive test results (increase of 1,052)

778,842 negative test results (increase of 14,212)

4,273 hospitalizations (increase of 48)

878 deaths (increase of 13)

35,502 recovered (77%)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire County to implement mandatory furloughs for employees

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Thursday night, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors voted to implement mandatory furloughs for most county employees once a month through the end of the year.

News

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Homepage

Dairy to-go event held in Cadott

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
If you missed the event, Chippewa Valley Energy says it hopes to do more events like this through next year, and while it isn't sure where it will hold another dairy to-go event, the plan is to make its way through multiple communities in the area.

News

Woman arrested with $26,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise

Updated: 2 hours ago
The complaint was filed Thursday in Eau Claire County against 29-year-old Linda Hillard of Minnesota.

Latest News

News

Just Local Foods to require face coverings starting July 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
Just Local Foods also suggests using no-contact curbside pickup.

News

La Crosse park for people of all abilities opening this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Instead of one main structure, this park will have several zones for children to play at with special equipment to help with sensory motor ability play.

News

Local coaches react to WIAA decision on fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
On Thursday, the WIAA made their decision on fall sports and there will be a season, but it will have a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

La Crosse Hiawatha Statue to be removed within 3 weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The removal will cost around $15,000 and take place in the next three weeks following the completion of road construction at the park.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago